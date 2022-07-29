Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 1, 2022 : GPN, ON, J, CHKP, CNA, BLDR, AMG, CERE, AJRD, ARLP, JELD, ALX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 17.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GPN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 13.54 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.19%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2022 short interest update, increased 125.46% from previous report on 6/30/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 13.18 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 11.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. J missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for J is 19.23 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 4.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CHKP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHKP is 20.42 vs. an industry ratio of -67.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 20.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 10.56 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.00. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLDR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 81.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDR is 5.35 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.00. This value represents a 0.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 6.99 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 19.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CERE is -13.14 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90.



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 20.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AJRD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AJRD is 22.59 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 182.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 6.36 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 16.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JELD is 8.23 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.14. This value represents a 0.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 14.90 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.





