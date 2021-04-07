Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 8, 2021 : STZ, CAG, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/08/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 27.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 24.34 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 23.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 14.47 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 30.98 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





