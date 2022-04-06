Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 7, 2022 : STZ, CAG, LW, APOG, ANGO, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 18.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 22.83 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 3.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 14.03 vs. an industry ratio of -9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 37.92 vs. an industry ratio of -9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 17.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APOG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 20.23 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANGO and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -2131.00 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 53.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NTIC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -55.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 17.39 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





