Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 7, 2021 : RPM, LW, MSM, SMPL, SCHN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/07/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 47.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 22.23 vs. an industry ratio of 31.60.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 33.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 34.30 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 1.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 19.69 vs. an industry ratio of -10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 31.07 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 219.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHN is 12.91 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





