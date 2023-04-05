Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 6, 2023 : STZ, LW, RPM, LEVI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 21.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 20.72 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 34.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 72.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 26.49 vs. an industry ratio of 48.00.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 19.57 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 30.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 13.62 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.





