Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 6, 2022 : RPM, SMPL, GBX, SCHN, BYRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 23.38 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 28.05 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 135.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GBX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 128.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 21.70 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 8.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SCHN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHN is 7.81 vs. an industry ratio of -27.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BYRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is -64.38 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.





