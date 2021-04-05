Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 6, 2021 : PAYX, LNN, GBX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/06/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 4.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 33.59 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 72.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -35.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 49.82 vs. an industry ratio of 43.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 184.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GBX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -275%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 437.64 vs. an industry ratio of 46.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





