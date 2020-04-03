Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 6, 2020 : SMPL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/06/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2020. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SMPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -56.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 19.71 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





