Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 5, 2024 : GBX, BYRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 24.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GBX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 14.26 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is -145.89 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90.





