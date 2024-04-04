Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 5, 2024 : BYRN, GBX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BYRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 24.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GBX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.