Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 5, 2022 : AYI, LNN, CGNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/05/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 9.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 17.22 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 20.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LNN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 30.90 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 80.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CGNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 175%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CGNT is 373.00 vs. an industry ratio of -86.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





