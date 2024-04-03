Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 4, 2024 : RPM, LW, CAG, SMPL, LNN, ANGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 29.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RPM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 23.56 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 2.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LW and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 17.45 vs. an industry ratio of 50.70.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 17.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 50.70.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 20.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 19.65 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 6.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LNN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -29.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 20.10 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 366.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ANGO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -14.07 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.