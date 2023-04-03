Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 4, 2023 : AYI, MSM, LNN, FRLN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/04/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 2.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 14.74 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 13.84 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 21.75 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 64.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FRLN is -0.28 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





