Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 30, 2024 : PYPL, PCAR, AEP, GEHC, ZBRA, SIRI, INCY, UFPI, FELE, CVLT, IPGP, ACIW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. PYPL reported earnings of $0.86 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 6.98%.PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. PCAR reported earnings of $2.25 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -3.56%.American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. AEP reported earnings of $1.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 19.82%.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. GEHC reported earnings of $0.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.88%.Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. ZBRA reported earnings of $3.59 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -40.67%.Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. SIRI reported earnings of $0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aIncyte Corporation (INCY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. INCY reported earnings of $0.18 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 300.00%.UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. UFPI reported earnings of $1.98 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.18%.Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. FELE reported earnings of $0.79 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -6.33%.Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. CVLT reported earnings of $0.29 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 10.34%.IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. IPGP reported earnings of $1.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -61.90%.ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. ACIW reported earnings of $-0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -27.27%.

