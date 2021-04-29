Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 30, 2021 : XOM, CVX, ABBV, AZN, CHTR, ITW, CL, AON, JCI, LHX, LYB, PSX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/30/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 11.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 17.83 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 28.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 20.23 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 14.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 8.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 33.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.08%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 19.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.34. This value represents a 121.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -27.68%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 32.44 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 6.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 28.97 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 24.16 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.04. This value represents a 9.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 21.77 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 24.55 vs. an industry ratio of 196.50.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.92. This value represents a 4.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 15.89 vs. an industry ratio of 451.10.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 74.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LYB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 67.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 8.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



Phillips 66 (PSX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.41. This value represents a 238.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 30.69 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





