Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 3, 2024 : AYI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/03/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 2.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.