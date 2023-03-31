Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 3, 2023 : SAIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 8.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 14.90 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





