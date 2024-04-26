Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 29, 2024 : ON, DPZ, BEN, RVTY, SOFI, ARLP, BBVA, HNI, DQ, HOPE, JKS, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 12.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 15.58 vs. an industry ratio of -30.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.36. This value represents a 14.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DPZ and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 31.47 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 6.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BEN is 9.96 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Revvity, Inc. (RVTY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 6.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RVTY and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RVTY is 21.95 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOFI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SOFI is 94.88 vs. an industry ratio of -18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 31.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARLP and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 5.31 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 12.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBVA and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBVA is 7.35 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



HNI Corporation (HNI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HNI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HNI is 14.42 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 84.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DQ is 5.80 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HOPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -13.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HOPE is 10.06 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 128.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -47.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 4.38 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 52.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BMRC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -37.78%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 12.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





