Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 29, 2022 : XOM, CVX, ABBV, AZN, BMY, HON, CHTR, CL, AON, TRP, PSX, LYB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 246.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 8.60 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.44. This value represents a 282.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.15. This value represents a 6.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 11.15 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 19.94 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 10.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BMY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of -13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 3.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 21.80 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $6.50. This value represents a 58.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 16.16 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 7.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 24.83 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.86. This value represents a 13.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 23.52 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 1.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRP has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 16.14 vs. an industry ratio of -7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 198.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 10.35 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.48. This value represents a 9.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LYB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 6.55 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.





