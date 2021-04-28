Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 29, 2021 : MA, CMCSA, MRK, TMO, MCD, BMY, CAT, AMT, SPGI, MO, SO, NOC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/29/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 14.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 48.76 vs. an industry ratio of 49.70.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 16.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 19.19 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 11.79 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.69. This value represents a 127.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 22.55 vs. an industry ratio of 70.00.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 23.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 27.91 vs. an industry ratio of 87.40.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 6.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 8.85 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 20.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 27.92 vs. an industry ratio of 34.40.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 6.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 27.90 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.13. This value represents a 14.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 30.73 vs. an industry ratio of 35.10.



Altria Group (MO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 4.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 10.34 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 8.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 19.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.48. This value represents a 6.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 14.40 vs. an industry ratio of 456.90.





