Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 28, 2023 : XOM, CVX, AON, CL, CHTR, TRP, IMO, LYB, WPC, ARES, AVTR, CCJ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 28.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 11.66 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.36. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 11.53 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.29. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 22.42 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 5.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 24.66 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.21. This value represents a 4.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CHTR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 9.94 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 1.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 12.70 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. IMO reported earnings of $1.38 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 9.42%. In the past year IMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.67%. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 55.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LYB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 10.06 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 5.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WPC is 13.88 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ares Management Corporation (ARES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 27.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARES is 20.77 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 26.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AVTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVTR is 13.47 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cameco Corporation (CCJ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 566.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CCJ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCJ is 26.24 vs. an industry ratio of -11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





