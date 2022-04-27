Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 28, 2022 : MA, LLY, MRK, TMO, CMCSA, MCD, LIN, SNY, CAT, MO, SO, NOC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 24.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 34.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.32. This value represents a 24.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 32.47 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 29.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 11.73 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.17. This value represents a 14.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 22.93 vs. an industry ratio of -25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 12.66 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 13.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 25.26 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 11.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 25.59 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 3.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 12.96 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 7.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 17.07 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 1.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 20.77 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.95. This value represents a 9.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 17.84 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.