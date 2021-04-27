Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 28, 2021 : BA, SNY, SHOP, ADP, NSC, CME, MCO, BSX, HUM, SPOT, GD, APH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/28/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Boeing Company (BA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.17. This value represents a 31.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is 6036.00 vs. an industry ratio of 455.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 7.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 13.91 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 25 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 126.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHOP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 105.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 1740.30 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 5.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 32.91 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 1.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 25.42 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 24.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 30.10 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moody's Corporation (MCO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 2.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 30.63 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 27.63 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.21. This value represents a 33.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 20.60 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 159.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is -125.22 vs. an industry ratio of -29.40.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 4.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 16.73 vs. an industry ratio of 455.00.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 34.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 32.08 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





