Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 27, 2023 : LLY, MA, MRK, ABBV, AZN, LIN, CMCSA, BMY, SNY, HON, SPGI, CAT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 33.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -30.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 45.54 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.71. This value represents a 1.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 30.28 vs. an industry ratio of -22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 37.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 16.94 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 22.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 15.07 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 9.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 20.73 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.12. This value represents a 6.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 27.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 6.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 10.05 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 1.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 8.69 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 0.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 12.71 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 1.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 21.70 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.92. This value represents a 1.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 27.75 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.79. This value represents a 31.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 13.88 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





