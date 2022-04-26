Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 27, 2022 : TMUS, AMT, BA, ADP, CME, NSC, GD, FISV, BSX, HUM, KHC, APH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 55.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 587.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 52.36 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 0.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 26.54 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 83.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is 54.46 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 33.29 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 11.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 28.51 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 9.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 18.97 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 0.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 19.75 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FISV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 15.21 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 2.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 25.34 vs. an industry ratio of -16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.79. This value represents a 11.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 18.28 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 27.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 16.30 vs. an industry ratio of -9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 17.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 25.81 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





