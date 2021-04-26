Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 27, 2021 : LLY, UPS, RTX, GE, MMM, FISV, SHW, MMC, ECL, WM, ROP, MSCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/27/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 21.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 23.04 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 41.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 20.20 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 50.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 22.13 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



General Electric Company (GE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 56.46 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 21.22 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 14.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FISV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 23.21 vs. an industry ratio of 50.00.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 21.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 30.23 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 3.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 24.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 27.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -21.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 44.29 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 7.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 29.20 vs. an industry ratio of 175.50.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.32. This value represents a 8.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 29.74 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00.



MSCI Inc (MSCI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 20.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.01%.

