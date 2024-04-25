Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 26, 2024 : XOM, CVX, ABBV, HCA, CL, PSX, AON, ROP, CNC, CHTR, IMO, LYB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 22.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 12.48 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 12.04 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 4.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 15.00 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.01. This value represents a 1.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCA and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 15.50 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 12.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 25.39 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 51.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 11.46 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.86. This value represents a 13.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AON had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 19.52 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.34. This value represents a 11.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 29.76 vs. an industry ratio of -25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 0.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 11.29 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $7.74. This value represents a 16.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 8.07 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. IMO reported earnings of $1.58 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -1.90%. In the past year IMO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 40.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LYB and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 11.68 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.





