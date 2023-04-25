Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 26, 2023 : TMO, BA, AMT, ADP, BSX, CME, HUM, GD, NSC, APH, HES, TEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.95. This value represents a 31.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 24.24 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.98. This value represents a 64.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -2939.57 vs. an industry ratio of -126.20.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 10.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 21.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 9.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 26.54 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 10.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BSX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 27.02 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 11.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 21.49 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $9.25. This value represents a 15.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 17.86 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 1.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 17.69 vs. an industry ratio of -126.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.15. This value represents a 7.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 15.69 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 26.01 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hess Corporation (HES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 20.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HES is 23.97 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 13.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 19.58 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





