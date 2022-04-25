Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 26, 2022 : PEP, RTX, UPS, GE, MMM, WM, SHW, UBS, ADM, ECL, CNC, ROP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 2.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 25.93 vs. an industry ratio of -47.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 12.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 20.98 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 3.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 14.63 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



General Electric Company (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 28.10 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 15.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 14.60 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 5.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 29.33 vs. an industry ratio of 42.30.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 25.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 26.17 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 4.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 7.93 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 2.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADM is 17.10 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 32.93 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 3.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 15.57 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.69. This value represents a 2.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 29.41 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





