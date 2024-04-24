Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 25, 2024 : MRK, AZN, CAT, CMCSA, UNP, SPGI, HON, SNY, BMY, MO, NOC, VLO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 38.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 14.81 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 1.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 17.71 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $5.12. This value represents a 4.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 17.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 6.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 9.54 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 6.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 21.46 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.68. This value represents a 16.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 29.29 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 5.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 19.73 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 17.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNY and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 11.66 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 25.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 7.39 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 2.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 8.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.83. This value represents a 6.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 19.24 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.18. This value represents a 61.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 9.15 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





