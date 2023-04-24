Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 25, 2023 : PEP, MCD, DHR, NEE, VZ, RTX, UPS, GE, FISV, UBS, SHW, MMM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/25/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 6.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 25.64 vs. an industry ratio of -15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 0.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 27.71 vs. an industry ratio of -40.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 18.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 24.93 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 1.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 25.40 vs. an industry ratio of -15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 11.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 7.94 vs. an industry ratio of 57.00.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 3.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 28.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 16.95 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



General Electric Company (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 45.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -25.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 50.01 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 11.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FISV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 15.98 vs. an industry ratio of -24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 11.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is -32.21 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 27.45 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 39.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MMM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.





