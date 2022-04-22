Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 25, 2022 : KO, ATVI, OTIS, LII, CBU, BOH, DORM, LKFN, WASH, HBT, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 5.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 27.14 vs. an industry ratio of -48.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 2.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ATVI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -18.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 23.62 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OTIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OTIS is 22.93 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lennox International, Inc. (LII)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 11.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LII missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LII is 17.88 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 21.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBU is 21.07 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 18.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 14.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 18.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DORM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DORM is 17.37 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 2.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LKFN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.06%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LKFN is 21.08 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WASH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WASH is 13.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 19.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 10.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 3.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 12.26 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.





