Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 24, 2024 : TMO, T, BA, BSX, CP, GD, CME, APH, NSC, HLT, ODFL, TEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/24/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.70. This value represents a 6.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 25.49 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year T and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 7.38 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.43. This value represents a 12.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -29.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is 532.75 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 27.01 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.95. This value represents a 11.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 20.01 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 0.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 22.49 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 7.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 34.10 vs. an industry ratio of 3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 22.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NSC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 20.50 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 13.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 27.64 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 3.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ODFL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ODFL is 33.32 vs. an industry ratio of -62.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 10.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 18.94 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.





