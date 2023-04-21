Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 24, 2023 : KO, BOH, PHG, WASH, GTX, BMRC, SIFY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 1.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 24.60 vs. an industry ratio of -16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 6.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 10.46 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 40.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHG and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PHG is 18.02 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 4.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WASH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WASH is 8.96 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 29 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GTX is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 1.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 7.80 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIFY Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SIFY is 19.86 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





