Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 23, 2024 : PEP, DHR, GE, PM, RTX, NEE, LMT, UPS, FI, SHW, FCX, SPOT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 1.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 21.37 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 27.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 30.91 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GE Aerospace (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 148.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 39.38 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 2.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 14.70 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RTX Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 0.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 18.84 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 18.91 vs. an industry ratio of -45.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.80. This value represents a 9.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 17.75 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 39.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UPS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 17.41 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Fiserv, Inc. (FI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 12.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FI is 17.22 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 10.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHW and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 26.70 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 48.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FCX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 31.60 vs. an industry ratio of 67.70.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 150.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPOT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -111.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is 78.81 vs. an industry ratio of -18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





