Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 23, 2020 : LLY, UNP, APD, BX, HSY, CTXS, ODFL, GWW, DPZ, WST, TSCO, ALLE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/23/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 16.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 22.55 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 3.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UNP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 17.74 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 7.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 22.87 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 11.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 21.56 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Hershey Company (HSY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 6.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HSY is 23.76 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 15.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CTXS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -14.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTXS is 40.18 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 1.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ODFL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ODFL is 25.14 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.42. This value represents a 2.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GWW is 17.21 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.





Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 4.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DPZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 36.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 10.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WST is 48.02 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TSCO is 19.57 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.





Allegion plc (ALLE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 3.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALLE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLE is 19.73 vs. an industry ratio of 136.50.





