Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 22, 2024 : VZ, TFC, ACI, ZION, BOH, AZZ, HBT, WASH, SIFY, MNSB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 8.76 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 28.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 31.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 7.44 vs. an industry ratio of -20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 24.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 3/28/2024 short interest update, increased 127.71% from previous report on 3/15/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 9.19 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 19.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 15.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZZ and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 17.51 vs. an industry ratio of 39.20.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HBT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 8.11 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 41.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WASH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -17.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WASH is 13.18 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIFY Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SIFY is 123.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 48.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MNSB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MNSB is 8.22 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.





