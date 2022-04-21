Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 22, 2022 : VZ, AXP, HCA, NEM, SLB, KMB, RF, CLF, ALV, GNTX, SAP, FHB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 3.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 10.02 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 11.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 19.35 vs. an industry ratio of 101.40.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.27. This value represents a 3.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HCA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 14.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 4.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 24.29 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 52.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 23.32 vs. an industry ratio of 34.90.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 31.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMB is 22.31 vs. an industry ratio of -15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 25.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 10.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 311.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLF is 5.74 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 27.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 11.74 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 30.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 18.32 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SAP SE (SAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 56.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAP is 33.72 vs. an industry ratio of 34.50.



First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FHB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FHB is 15.90 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





