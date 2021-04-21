Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 22, 2021 : T, DHR, UNP, HCA, BX, FCX, DOW, AEP, IQV, BIIB, LUV, DHI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/22/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AT&T Inc. (T) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 9.49 vs. an industry ratio of -116.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaher Corporation (DHR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 59.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 32.29 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 4.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 23.25 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.35. This value represents a 43.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 15.13 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 56.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 24.69 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 418.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 13.19 vs. an industry ratio of -9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dow Inc. (DOW) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 86.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 13.85 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 18.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 19.26 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IQV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IQV is 29.22 vs. an industry ratio of -23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 29 analysts that follow the stock is $5.07. This value represents a 44.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BIIB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BIIB is 14.81 vs. an industry ratio of -7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.82. This value represents a 1113.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LUV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LUV is -34.20 vs. an industry ratio of 50.90.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 20 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 69.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 10.04 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.





