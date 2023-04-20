Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 21, 2023 : PG, HCA, SLB, FCX, RF, ALV, SAP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/21/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 0.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 25.90 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.99. This value represents a 3.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 15.89 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 79.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 17.37 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 57.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 20.04 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 7.72 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 82.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 14.43 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SAP SE (SAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 1.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SAP is 32.31 vs. an industry ratio of 34.50.





