Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 21, 2022 : DHR, NEE, PM, UNP, T, MMC, BX, FCX, DOW, NUE, TSCO, DOV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 4.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 26.23 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 1.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 29.12 vs. an industry ratio of 32.40.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 5.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 17.75 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 27.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 21.25 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 9.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year T has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 6.43 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 7.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 25.80 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 14.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 21.60 vs. an industry ratio of 99.60.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 72.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 12.98 vs. an industry ratio of -15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dow Inc. (DOW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 48.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 9.17 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $7.33. This value represents a 136.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 8.52 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 9.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSCO is 23.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dover Corporation (DOV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 1.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOV is 17.70 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





