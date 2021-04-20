Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 21, 2021 : ASML, VZ, NEE, ANTM, TEL, ERIC, NDAQ, RCI, HAL, BKR, SBNY, LAD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/21/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.08. This value represents a 199.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 50.25 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 2.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 11.52 vs. an industry ratio of -117.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 1.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 31.92 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.86. This value represents a 5.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANTM is 15.40 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 14.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 22.24 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



Ericsson (ERIC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ERIC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 17.62 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 16.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDAQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 23.96 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 1.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RCI is 16.08 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 45.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 21.76 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 27.82 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Signature Bank (SBNY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 52.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBNY is 18.78 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.69. This value represents a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LAD is 19.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





