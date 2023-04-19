Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 20, 2023 : PM, T, AXP, UNP, TSM, MMC, BX, TFC, NUE, DHI, GPC, FITB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 14.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 16.06 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 24.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 8.26 vs. an industry ratio of 58.00.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 3.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 14.72 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. UNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 17.47 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 13.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 15.77 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 6.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 23.16 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 38.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 20.33 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 8.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 7.42 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.81. This value represents a 50.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NUE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 8.97 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 52.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 11.25 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 8.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 18.64 vs. an industry ratio of 68.70.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 14.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 7.65 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.





