Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 20, 2022 : PG, ASML, ABT, ANTM, BKR, NDAQ, RCI, MTB, CMA, MKTX, LAD, GATX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 2.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 26.76 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 51.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 32.02 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 11.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ABT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 24.33 vs. an industry ratio of -19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $7.81. This value represents a 11.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANTM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANTM is 18.00 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 29.47 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 1.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDAQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 22.52 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90.



Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 3.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RCI is 18.80 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 33.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 13.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 43.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 12.83 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 19.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MKTX is 35.71 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $9.63. This value represents a 63.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LAD is 7.28 vs. an industry ratio of -6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GATX Corporation (GATX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 34.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GATX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 47.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GATX is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





