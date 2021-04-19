Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 20, 2021 : JNJ, PG, ABT, PM, LMT, TRV, FITB, NTRS, DOV, KEY, OMC, CMA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/20/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 0.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 17.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 1.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 24.29 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 104.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 24.53 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 15.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 15.62 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.32. This value represents a 3.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 14.89 vs. an industry ratio of 503.90.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 6.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 14.51 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 430.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FITB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -43.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 12.32 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 2.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NTRS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 16.27 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dover Corporation (DOV) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 5.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DOV is 21.73 vs. an industry ratio of 34.60.



KeyCorp (KEY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 308.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KEY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 5.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 13.25 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -159.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 12.90 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





