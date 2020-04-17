Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 20, 2020 : TFC, MTB, LII, INFY, HAL, ALLY, CBU, BOH, ONB, KALU, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/20/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 48.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 10.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.





M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 54.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 12.19 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.





Lennox International, Inc. (LII) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 32.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LII is 18.66 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Infosys Limited (INFY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INFY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 15.22 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.





Halliburton Company (HAL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 19.06 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 2.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 3.37 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50.





Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CBU is 19.64 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 55.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 16.07 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Old National Bancorp (ONB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 15.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ONB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ONB is 10.06 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 1.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KALU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -7.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KALU is 10.32 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.





Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 1.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -16.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 13.54 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.