Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 2, 2024 : PAYX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/02/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 5.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAYX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 26.02 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.