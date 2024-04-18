Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 19, 2024 : PG, AXP, SLB, FITB, HBAN, RF, LBAI, WIT, ACU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/19/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 3.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 24.33 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.97. This value represents a 23.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 16.97 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 17.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 14.43 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 8.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FITB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 10.69 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 34.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBAN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HBAN is 10.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 25.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 9.53 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LBAI is 10.52 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wipro Limited (WIT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. WIT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WIT is 21.00 vs. an industry ratio of -124.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acme United Corporation. (ACU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. ACU reported earnings of $0.28 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 28.57%. In the past year ACU

