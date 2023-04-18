Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 19, 2023 : ASML, ABT, MS, ELV, USB, TRV, BKR, NDAQ, CFG, SYF, ALLY, LAD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.59. This value represents a 27.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 31.20 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 43.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 23.97 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 18.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 13.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $9.30. This value represents a 12.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 14.80 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 14.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 7.40 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.64. This value represents a 13.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 12.17 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 73.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 18.57 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 1.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NDAQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 20.81 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 3.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CFG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 6.42 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 13.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 5.94 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 56.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 7.74 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.77. This value represents a 26.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LAD is 6.55 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.





