Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 19, 2022 : JNJ, LMT, PLD, TFC, TRV, HAL, FITB, CFG, SBNY, HAS, CBSH, IRDM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 0.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 17.17 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.22. This value represents a 5.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 17.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ProLogis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 11.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 32.15 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 5.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 10.71 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 35.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 14.09 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



Halliburton Company (HAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 78.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 22.27 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 24.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FITB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 11.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 31.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 9.10 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Signature Bank (SBNY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.31. This value represents a 33.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBNY is 13.03 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 32.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HAS is 16.84 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 16.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBSH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 18.96 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IRDM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IRDM is 1012.75 vs. an industry ratio of 173.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.